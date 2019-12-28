Global  

Elizabeth Warren Campaign Announces They’re $7 Million Short of Last Quarter’s Fundraising Haul

Mediaite Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign has announced that they are "a good chunk short" of their last fundraising quarter — a $7 million chunk.
Elizabeth Warren Sends Plea For More Donations From Supporters

Elizabeth Warren Sends Plea For More Donations From Supporters

 Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign sent out a plea to its supporters over donations. They said fundraising stands at a bit over $17 million and asked for more donations before the fourth quarter ends. According to Reuters, the number was a sharp drop from the previous quarter. The drop in...

