Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh share teaser of Sooryavanshi

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Ranveer Singh starrer action-drama Simmba completed one year on Saturday. On the special occasion, super cops Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which shows Singham (Ajay), Simmba (Ranveer) and Sooryavanshi (Akshay) coming together for the first...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Akshay-Katrina groove to 'Teri ore' for kids, video goes viral [Video]Akshay-Katrina groove to 'Teri ore' for kids, video goes viral

A video that has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif grooving amid kids to the beats of their song "Teri ore" has gone viral. Akshay and Katrina played Santa Clause for kids on Christmas. The actors gifted..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:45Published

Year Ender 2019 From Ayushmann Khurrana to Akshay Kumar here are top 10 Bollywood actors the year [Video]Year Ender 2019 From Ayushmann Khurrana to Akshay Kumar here are top 10 Bollywood actors the year

Year Ender 2019 From Ayushmann Khurrana to Akshay Kumar here are top 10 Bollywood actors the year

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 03:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh share teaser of 'Sooryavanshi'

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Ranveer Singh starrer action-drama 'Simmba' completed one year on Saturday. On the special occasion,...
Sify

#RohitShettyCopUniverse: Watching Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in one frame is a sight for sore eyes

Rohit Shetty couldn't have thought of a better day than this one to release this video. We thank the filmmaker for this special video of his own cop-universe.
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

akki_Maurya786

Akki Maurya RT @filmfare: Here’s a superb video of @akshaykumar, @ajaydevgn and @RanveerOfficial sharing screen space in #Sooryavanshi. https://t.co/v… 1 hour ago

darshpatel97

Darsh RT @RanveerSinghtbt: 📷| Ranveer Singh with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn on the sets of Sooryavanshi ♥️ https://t.co/Cyk4gvWTge 1 hour ago

darshpatel97

Darsh RT @htshowbiz: #Sooryavanshi: @akshaykumar, @ajaydevgn and @RanveerOfficial in a single frame, #RohitShetty shares new video #Simmba #Rohit… 1 hour ago

darshpatel97

Darsh RT @bollywood_life: #RohitShettyCopUniverse: Watching Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in one frame is a sight for sore eyes #So… 1 hour ago

MostWantedBhaii

Ꭱ Δ D Ꮋ Σ RT @GABBAR_ReBorn: Thank you #Singham @ajaydevgn for giving #Sooryavanshi to Canadian.. Thanks Ajay sir on behalf of Akkians.❤ Ajay Devgn… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.