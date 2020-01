Ananya Panday's mini vacation with friends is all rainbows and unicorns

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Ananya Panday has been having a good year. After making her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which did decently at the box office. Now, after all the work, a girl needs to rest and relax!



After wrapping the shoot for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli opposite... Ananya Panday has been having a good year. After making her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which did decently at the box office. Now, after all the work, a girl needs to rest and relax!After wrapping the shoot for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli opposite 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend