Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 2: It was an extremely risky film to make

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 has impressed audiences and the thriller has earned a lot of praise across all quarters. The film has collected Rs 40.20 crore nett so far and the film with a social message has resonated with the entire nation as it highlights the relevant issue of a rise in violent crimes against women by...
