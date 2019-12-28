Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 2: It was an extremely risky film to make

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 has impressed audiences and the thriller has earned a lot of praise across all quarters. The film has collected Rs 40.20 crore nett so far and the film with a social message has resonated with the entire nation as it highlights the relevant issue of a rise in violent crimes against women by ...



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Mardaani 2' Trailer Mardaani 2 Trailer - The much-awaited cop thriller will see Rani reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani 2'. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published 1 week ago Public Review | Mardaani 2: Rani Back with her Supercop Avatar Actress Rani Mukerji starrer "Mardaani 2" finally hit the theatres today. In the movie Rani is back with her supercop avatar. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:07Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 slows down at the Box Office Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's action drama Mardaani 2 slowed down at the Box Office over the weekend. The collection of the film got affected by the release...

Zee News 1 week ago



Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 continues its splendid run at the box office Rani Mukerji's film currently stands with the grand total of Rs 34.95 crore and we are expecting Mardaani 2 to end its theatrical run around Rs 40 crore

Bollywood Life 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this