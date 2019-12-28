Global  

Abhimanyu Dassani's special gift to Salman Khan is this iconic jacket

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Abhimanyu Dassani's special gift to Salman Khan is this iconic jacketBhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani surprised Salman Khan with a special present for his birthday. The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018) actor gifted Khan a specially designed jacket, similar to the iconic one from Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989).

The gift also marks 30 years of the blockbuster on December 29. The superstar was elated to...
