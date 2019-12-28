Abhimanyu Dassani's special gift to Salman Khan is this iconic jacket

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 14 hours ago )

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani surprised Salman Khan with a special present for his birthday. The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018) actor gifted Khan a specially designed jacket, similar to the iconic one from Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989).



The gift also marks 30 years of the blockbuster on December 29. The superstar was elated to... Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani surprised Salman Khan with a special present for his birthday. The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018) actor gifted Khan a specially designed jacket, similar to the iconic one from Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989).The gift also marks 30 years of the blockbuster on December 29. The superstar was elated to 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend