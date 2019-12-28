Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Good Newwz Box Office Day 1: The romcom collects Rs 17.56 crore

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh have closed 2019 with a bang. Good Newwz, starring these four brilliant actors, hit theatres on December 27, and has opened to glowing reviews. The romcom, directed by Raj Mehta, has done exceptionally well at the box office and managed to rake in Rs 17.56 crore...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Biggest Surprise Box Office Hits Of 2019

Biggest Surprise Box Office Hits Of 2019 00:36

 2019 brought surprise box-office hits. Universal's "Good Boys" showed that comedies can do well at movie theaters. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" dominated the box office. Each John Wick has earned nearly double what the last one did, a rare achievement today. Lionsgate's murder mystery "Knives...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day [Video]‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Good Newwz' Box Office Report Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film fails to earn Rs 18 crore

With the opening numbers, Good Newwz has become the 11th highest first day Box Office of 2019
DNA

'Good Newwz' Box Office Early Estimates: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film mints close to Rs 20 crore

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz opened to good 25% occupancy
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day #GoodNewwz, directed by #RajMehta, has raked in a whopping 17.56 Crore on its first day at the box office. https://t.co/kKC59LudXX 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.