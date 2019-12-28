Sharon Osbourne Forced an Assistant Into Her Burning House to Retrieve Paintings, Then Fired Him

Joe Lo RT @CNN: Sharon Osbourne has claimed that during a house fire that started after she and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, left a candle burning,… 15 minutes ago Grumpy Dingo Radio Headline: Sharon Osbourne says she forced an assistant to enter a burning house to retrieve artwork -- and then fir… https://t.co/30xegA4mP9 16 minutes ago andy brown Sharon Osbourne says she forced an assistant to enter a burning house to retrieve artwork -- and then fired him https://t.co/kPOqBSGkYw 19 minutes ago tfish RT @cnni: Sharon Osbourne has claimed that during a house fire that started after she and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, left a candle burning… 1 hour ago Bruce Willis Stan account RT @JustJared: People are shocked and appalled by this story that Sharon Osbourne told on a British game show https://t.co/6plY9I21Z5 1 hour ago JustJared.com People are shocked and appalled by this story that Sharon Osbourne told on a British game show https://t.co/6plY9I21Z5 2 hours ago The Breaking News Headlines Sharon Osbourne says she forced an assistant to enter a burning house to retrieve artwork — and then fired him… https://t.co/KTvXmIkwXf 2 hours ago Ayrton Taylor RT @NotThe0nion: Sharon Osbourne says she forced an assistant to enter a burning house to retrieve artwork -- and then fired him https://t.… 4 hours ago