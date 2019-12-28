Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship

Japan Today Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Tom Hanks may officially consider himself Greek. Greece's President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has signed an honorary naturalization order allowing the 63-year-old actor to claim Greek citizenship, his office told…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks awarded honorary Greek citizenship

Tom Hanks awarded honorary Greek citizenship 00:57

 Greek President Pavlopoulos has signed an honorary naturalization order for Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Turkey vs Greece: Fighter jets spar in Greek airspace row [Video]Turkey vs Greece: Fighter jets spar in Greek airspace row

TURKEY / GREECE — Turkish and Greek fighter jets engaged in 16 mock dogfights after Greece's airspace was violated by Turkish jets on December 17 over territorial claims in the Aegean Sea, according..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:11Published

Greek and Turkish fighter jets spar over airspace [Video]Greek and Turkish fighter jets spar over airspace

Turkish and Greek fighter jets engaged in 16 mock dogfights after Greece's airspace was violated by Turkish jets on December 17 over territorial claims in the Aegean Sea.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks receives honorary Greek citizenship

Tom Hanks receives honorary Greek citizenship
euronews Also reported by •IndependentSeattle Times

Greek police arrest 3 for theft from security company

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police said Saturday they have arrested three people involved in the theft earlier this year of 4.2 million euros ($4.65...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

DebbieMayf

Deedee M RT @CTVNews: Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship https://t.co/mFSTY8fKuK https://t.co/c1c6aVMRPK 20 minutes ago

TsakiriMartha

Tsakiri Martha RT @EEmerson14: #Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship https://t.co/FmhStuhyA9 https://t.co/ZD8Y2Of7Qn 32 minutes ago

MaddyMcall

Manda RT @NBCLA: . @TomHanks may officially consider himself Greek. https://t.co/pHK1waPsDf 1 hour ago

elizabethtoni

Elizabeth Toni RT @ETCanada: Tom Hanks is officially a Greek citizen https://t.co/6wONR19xUT 2 hours ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles . @TomHanks may officially consider himself Greek. https://t.co/pHK1waPsDf 2 hours ago

TAGIII

Ted Gambogi @Tore_says @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship 3 hours ago

TsakiriMartha

Tsakiri Martha RT @PANOS249546646: Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship - ABC News - https://t.co/6yXSqC1xuP di @ABC 3 hours ago

Briefing__Room

The Briefing Room Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship https://t.co/FCa9zVlljs 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.