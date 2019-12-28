Global  

Carley McCord Dead - Sports Reporter Dies in Plane Crash at 30

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carley McCord (@carleymccord) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:57pm PDT Carley McCord, a sports reporter based in New Orleans, has died at the young age of 30 after the plane she was in crashed into a parking lot in Lafayette, La. McCord is the daughter-in-law of [...]
News video: Five people killed in plane crash in Louisiana - local media

Five people killed in plane crash in Louisiana - local media 01:03

 Five people heading to a college football game in Atlanta were killed on Saturday when their small plane crashed just after it departed from a regional airport in southern Louisiana, local media and authorities reported.

Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash [Video]Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash

A former Cleveland Browns in-house reporter was killed in a plane crash Saturday morning in Louisiana.

LSU OC's daughter-in-law dies in airplane crash

Carley McCord, a Louisiana sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, had died in a plane crash while en route to the...
Sports reporter killed in plane crash en route to Peach Bowl

A small plane en route to a college football game crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff on Saturday, killing five...
