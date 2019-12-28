Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Billie Lourd Shares a Touching Throwback Pic With Debbie Reynolds on 3rd Anniversary of Her Death

E! Online Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Today marks three years since American actress Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, and her granddaughter Billie Lourd is paying tribute. On Saturday, Dec. 28, the 27-year-old actress...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Actress Billie Lourd offers advice on grief as she remembers mum and grandma's death

Actress Billie Lourd offers advice on grief as she remembers mum and grandma's death 00:47

 Actress Bille Lourd offered her support to those dealing with loss as she paid tribute to her late mother and grandmother on Christmas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Carrie Fisher's brother stunned by forgotten death note from his sister [Video]Carrie Fisher's brother stunned by forgotten death note from his sister

Carrie Fisher’s brother has been left floored by a lost letter from his dead sister that he found in his late mother Debbie Reynolds' desk drawers whilst looking for memorabilia to hand to a pop-up..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Lourd Covers Bonnie Raitt, Honors Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd honored both her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds today (Dec. 27), on the three-year anniversary of Fisher's...
Billboard.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredE! Online

Billie Lourd Wishes Merry Christmas to Those Who Lost a Loved One

Billie Lourd is sending a touching message to everyone who has lost a loved one and is missing them during the holiday season. The 27-year-old actress is the...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HausOfMystery

💋Gaga's wife💋 RT @enews: Billie Lourd Shares a Touching Throwback Pic With Debbie Reynolds on 3rd Anniversary of Her Death https://t.co/sIdNWf7ync 7 hours ago

NZStuffEnt

Stuff Entertainment Billie Lourd shares a touching throwback pic with Debbie Reynolds on 3rd anniversary of her death https://t.co/W56s1n1vbq 14 hours ago

LeeCourtney990

Lee Courtney Billie Lourd Pays Tribute to Late Grandmother Debbie Reynolds on IG https://t.co/iqrAKbJoMx 16 hours ago

_teen_problem

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Billie Lourd Shares a Touching Throwback Pic With Debbie Reynolds on 3rd Anniversary of Her Death Today marks three… https://t.co/QnPWMQcWKO 1 day ago

GomezbraSelena

Selena Gomez FanClub Billie Lourd Shares a Touching Throwback Pic With Debbie Reynolds on 3rd Anniversary of Her Death… https://t.co/xvhCC7xz0s 1 day ago

shellykend

Shelly Kendrick Billie Lourd Shares a Touching Throwback Pic With Debbie Reynolds on 3rd Anniversary of Her Death… https://t.co/2GXJczwQO9 1 day ago

CelebrityNewsCo

Celebrity News Co Billie Lourd Shares a Touching Throwback Pic With Debbie Reynolds on 3rd Anniversary of Her Death https://t.co/nE9Ane1GWJ 1 day ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Billie Lourd Shares a Touching Throwback Pic With Debbie Reynolds on 3rd Anniversary of Her Death… https://t.co/OksJeCJPLl 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.