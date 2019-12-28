Global  

Florence Pugh Claps Back at Criticism of Relationship with Zach Braff

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Florence Pugh is clapping back at an Instagram user who criticized her relationship with boyfriend Zach Braff. The 23-year-old Little Women actress has been dating the 44-year-old Scrubs actor for the past year. Late Friday night (December 27), Florence shared a photo of herself outside of Greenblatt’s Deli in West Hollywood. Zach commented on the [...]
