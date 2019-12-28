Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Millie Bobby Brown Goes Makeup-Free in Gorgeous Unfiltered Selfie

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Millie Bobby Brown ditches her makeup while stressing an important message. The 15-year-old Stranger Things actress took to Instagram on Saturday (December 28) to post the unfiltered selfie. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown “Next year, i hope we can all appreciate how beautiful we all are,” she captioned it. “Its [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish Honored at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards [Video]Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish Honored at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards

Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish Honored at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards. The 'Stranger Things' actress and the 17-year-old singer joined Juan Pablo Di Pace . in being the top honorees at the 14th..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published

Millie Bobby Brown honoured at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards [Video]Millie Bobby Brown honoured at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards

Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish have been honoured at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards, for their continued support of animal rights.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.