Johnny Orlando Shares Fun Video of His Holiday Adventures - Watch!

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Johnny Orlando is taking fans inside his home for the holidays! The 16-year-old “All These Parties” singer posted a new video on his YouTube channel on Saturday (December 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Orlando It features behind-the-scenes footage of his week leading up to Christmas in Los Angeles. In the video, [...] 👓 View full article

