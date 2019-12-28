Global  

Asher Angel Teases New Music in the New Year!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Asher Angel is teasing new music! The 17-year-old Andi Mack and Shazam! star took to Instagram on Friday (December 27) to get fans excited. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Asher Angel “New year — New music,” he captioned the video below, which features himself standing in a room filled with mirrors and flashing [...]
News video: Meek Mill Teases New Music

Meek Mill Teases New Music 00:57

 Meek Mill Teases New Music. The rapper has revealed plans to drop new tracks in the new year. Meek's new music comes after his 12-year legal battle ended earlier this year. I'm extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed...

