Soccer Stars Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris Are Married!

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are married! The soccer stars exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends on Saturday (December 28) at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida. Ali wore a gown by Pronovias while Ashlyn sported a custom suit by Thom Browne and they two exchanged rings [...]


