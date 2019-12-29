Global  

Soccer Stars Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris Are Married!

Just Jared Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Soccer Stars Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris Are Married!Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are married! The soccer stars exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends on Saturday (December 28) at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida. Ali wore a gown by Pronovias while Ashlyn sported a custom suit by Thom Browne and they two exchanged rings [...]
