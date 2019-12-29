Katie Holmes Shares Super Rare Photo of 13-Year-Old Daughter Suri!

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Suri Cruise is totally Katie Holmes‘ twin! The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to share a super cute selfie with her 13-year-old daughter. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes In the black-and-white photo, Katie and Sui are all smiles as they leaned their heads close together while posing for the [...] 👓 View full article

