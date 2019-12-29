Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Zac Efron Battled Life-Threatening Bacterial Infection in Papua New Guinea

Just Jared Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Zac Efron is on the mend after nearly dying from a bacterial infection. While filming his upcoming documentary series Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea, the 32-year-old actor contracted a “form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection” just before Christmas, the Daily Mail reports. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron Zac [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zac Efron's Style Recreated by Professional Stylists [Video]Zac Efron's Style Recreated by Professional Stylists

Zac Efron's style haschanged dramatically since he first starred in 'High School Musical.' His current bleached hairstyle and fashion tastes may seem unattainable to the average guy, but is it?..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 13:01Published

Octopus leaves his lair to mate with nearby female [Video]Octopus leaves his lair to mate with nearby female

This handsome octopus lives on the reef in Papua New Guinea. He has found a mate and he is making his way across the reef to meet with her. But he must be very cautious as a mating opportunity can also..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Papua New Guinea: Sex, yams and criket games in PNG

Papua New Guinea: Sex, yams and criket games in PNGWe're taking a look back at some of our favourite articles from the past year On a remote archipelago off Papua New Guinea, Mark Stratton finds amorous...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.