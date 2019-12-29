Zac Efron Battled Life-Threatening Bacterial Infection in Papua New Guinea

Zac Efron is on the mend after nearly dying from a bacterial infection. While filming his upcoming documentary series Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea, the 32-year-old actor contracted a “form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection” just before Christmas, the Daily Mail reports. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron Zac [...]

