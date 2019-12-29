Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Emily Ratajkowski Enjoys Day Out with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard & Dog Columbo!

Just Jared Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying a day out with her boys! The 28-year-old model and actress went for a walk with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog Columbo on Saturday afternoon (December 28) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski First Emily and the 32-year-old Uncut Gems producer stopped by [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Nick Jonas on first wedding anniversary [Video]Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Nick Jonas on first wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Nick Jonas on first wedding anniversary The actress thanked her husband for "finding her" on their special day. The 'Baywatch' actress and the pop star celebrated the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Pack on the PDA at the Park With Their Dog

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are looking so in love! The 28-year-old I Feel Pretty star and the 32-year-old Uncut Gems producer were spotted...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #BearMcClard Emily Ratajkowski Enjoys Day Out with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard & Dog Columbo! https://t.c… 17 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #BearMcClard Emily Ratajkowski Enjoys Day Out with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard & Dog Columbo! https://t.co/FT2yWCDLOF 17 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Emily Ratajkowski is spending the day with her boys! https://t.co/vtJ9NvJlBQ 18 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Emily Ratajkowski enjoys some time by the pool and with her dog https://t.co/66YI0m464n 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.