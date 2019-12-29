Global  

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle File Trademark for Personal Royal Foundation

Just Jared Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a trademark for their personal royal foundation. It was just revealed that the royal couple first filed to register a trademark for their organization — Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — on June 21, according to the Intellectual Property Office’s website. The [...]
