Kristen Bell Tries Not to Laugh as Dax Shepard Explains Swearing to Their Daughter - Watch!

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

Kristen Bell is trying really hard to keep a straight during a serious conversation between Dax Shepard and one of their daughters. The 39-year-old actress – who shares daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, with the 44-year-old actor – took to her Instagram Story to share a reaction video while listening to her daughter tell [...] 👓 View full article

