Chris Pine Takes His Dog for a Walk in Silver Lake
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Chris Pine goes for a walk around the park with his dog on Saturday afternoon (December 28) in Silver Lake, Calif. The 39-year-old Star Trek Beyond actor tried to keep a low profile in an all black outfit as he was joined for his walk by dad Robert. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
This video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino PHEASANT strolling round a British garden.Brian Cave, 52, was taking his pet dog, Blaze, for a walk just before Christmas when he saw the unusual bird.Initially he didn't know what it was, so he filmed this footage so he could look up the bird later.He...