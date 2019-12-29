Global  

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Celebrate Daughter Faith's 9th Birthday!

Just Jared Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are sending birthday wishes to their little girl! The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday (December 29) to wish daughter Faith a happy 9th birthday. “Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx ❤️🎂,” Nicole wrote with a photo [...]
