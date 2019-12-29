Global  

Zac Efron almost dies while filming in Papua New Guinea

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Zac Efron was reportedly rushed to Australia from Papua New Guinea after suffering an "extraordinary life-or-death medical emergency".
News video: How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron

How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron 00:36

 Disney singer turned movie star Zac Efron reportedly contracted a life-threatening illness while filming in Papua New Guinea before Christmas. Business Insider reports Efron was in stable condition and was given permission to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve. Australian media reported Sunday that...

Zac Efron Battled Life-Threatening Bacterial Infection in Papua New Guinea

Zac Efron is on the mend after nearly dying from a bacterial infection. While filming his upcoming documentary series Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea, the...
Zac Efron contracts serious illness while filming series 'Killing Zac Efron,' report says

Actor Zac Efron contracted a serious medical illness while filming a show titled "Killing Zac Efron" in Papua New Guinea just before Christmas, according to...
