twosheeep Kelly Fraser death: Inuk singer who covered Rihanna's 'Diamonds' dies aged 26 - The Independent - https://t.co/rjftvBQuzp 1 hour ago Tusshar Krrishna Kelly Fraser, an award-winning Inuk singer-songwriter, dies at 26. She was known for her advocacy work and blend of… https://t.co/BFf7aj0Zbp 3 hours ago yshia lausevic RT @sednaepic: We are devastated by Kelly Fraser’s recent death. Kelly was a celebrated musician, friend and beloved member of Team Sedna.… 4 hours ago Christina Upton RT @Independent: Inuk singer Kelly Fraser who covered Rihanna's 'Diamonds' dies aged 26 https://t.co/KdJchJNGGu 5 hours ago Diamond Gift Kelly Fraser death: Inuk singer who covered Rihanna's 'Diamonds' dies aged 26 [Independent] https://t.co/QHUwFtK9to 5 hours ago The Independent Inuk singer Kelly Fraser who covered Rihanna's 'Diamonds' dies aged 26 https://t.co/KdJchJNGGu 6 hours ago Top News Musician Kelly Fraser, who first gained prominence with a cover of Rihanna's "Diamonds" sung in Inuktitut, an Inuit… https://t.co/GYhdvkCdi0 8 hours ago Perez Elena RT @cnnbrk: Musician Kelly Fraser, who first gained prominence with a cover of Rihanna's "Diamonds" sung in Inuktitut, an Inuit language, i… 9 hours ago