Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Twinkle Khanna on Sunday remembered her father and legendary actor Rajesh Khanna on his 77th birth anniversary on social media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twinkle Khanna grandmother Betty Kapadia dies in Mumbai [Video]Twinkle Khanna grandmother Betty Kapadia dies in Mumbai

Twinkle Khanna grandmother Betty Kapadia dies in Mumbai

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Aishwarya celebrates her father’s birth anniversary with Aaradhya as day of smiles [Video]Aishwarya celebrates her father’s birth anniversary with Aaradhya as day of smiles

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her father’s birth anniversary at an event organised by an NGO.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published


Tweets about this

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on 77th birth anniversary. See picture https://t.co/dV3WtcLXjZ 2 minutes ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on 77th birth anniversary. See picture https://t.co/MwuJKPJ9NJ https://t.co/TssNIDFqAN 4 minutes ago

IndiaLeaksCom

India Leaks Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary https://t.co/LCrCULZmtO #Bollywood #BollywoodNews 42 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Twinkle Khanna Remembers Father Rajesh Khanna on Birth Anniversary with Throwback Photo https://t.co/P0CtmpaWTl https://t.co/Wt1L6pXUyo 1 hour ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #TwinkleKhanna remembers her late father #RajeshKhanna on his 79th birth anniversary; See Pic https://t.co/38c4ekJoj8 1 hour ago

Fadtaleabhi

Jr_Khiladi_Abhi RT @htshowbiz: Akshay Kumar remembers father-in-law Rajesh Khanna on his birthday, wishes wife Twinkle too. See pics #TwinkleKhanna #Rajesh… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.