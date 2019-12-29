Global  

Ekta Kapoor on Kushal Punjabi's suicide: We failed

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Indian film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor is devastated with the untimely death of actor Kushal Punjabi, and feels that she failed as she could not help him in his struggle with depression.

"Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. You have served your time in hell," said Ekta in an emotional post on Instagram.

Kushal...
