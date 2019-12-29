Global  

Benedict Cumberbatch's Prisoner 760 adds Zachary Levi to cast

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 December 2019
Benedict Cumberbatch's Prisoner 760 adds Zachary Levi to castShazam! star Zachary Levi has boarded the cast of Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer incarceration drama Prisoner 760. To be directed by Kevin Macdonald, the movie is touted as "a fight for survival against impossible odds".

It is currently being shot in South Africa. Besides Cumberbatch and Levi, the film will also feature Jodie...
News video: Zachary Levi to star in Prisoner 760

Zachary Levi to star in Prisoner 760 00:49

 Zachary Levi is set to star in 'Prisoner 760' alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim.

