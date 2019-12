Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's rekindled friendship is blossoming and they are enjoying having "each other's back". The exes, who divorced in 2005 after Pitt had hooked up with actress Angelina Jolie, have met again at Aniston's holiday party at her home in Los Angeles, reports mirror.co.uk.



This... 👓 View full article