Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone recreates her Om Shanti Om hand wave on dance reality show

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Deepika Padukone recreates her Om Shanti Om hand wave on dance reality showThe upcoming episode of the popular dance reality show Dance+ 5 is going to be epic as megastar Deepika Padukone will grace the show with her presence.

Deepika, who rose to fame after her debut Om Shanti Om, has charmed her way into people's hearts with her unparalleled performances. Her character, Shanti Priya, has stayed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard swaps ballet shoes for boxing gloves [Video]Love Island's Curtis Pritchard swaps ballet shoes for boxing gloves

This is the moment Love Island's dancer Curtis Pritchard swapped his dancing shoes for boxing gloves - and FLOORED his opponent in the ring. The reality show contestant made his boxing debut at..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Ranveer Singh makes dramatic entry at Shiamak Davar’s dance show ‘Selcouth’ [Video]Ranveer Singh makes dramatic entry at Shiamak Davar’s dance show ‘Selcouth’

Bollywood celebs attended Shiamak Davar’s dance show ‘Selcouth’. Ranveer Singh made a dramatic entrance yet again. He arrived with a boombox and a stick in his hand. Shiddharth Roy Kapoor, Shakti..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nora Fatehi sizzles on the stage of a popular dance reality show

Nora Fatehi sizzles on the stage of a popular dance reality showPopular dance reality show Dance+5 has had some extraordinary performances each week by talented dancers. The upcoming episode of the show will see its...
Mid-Day

Dance+5: What made Varun Dhawan turn choreographer on the show?

Dance+5: What made Varun Dhawan turn choreographer on the show?Star plus' popular dance reality show Dance+5 is one of the most popular dance shows on Television and continues to have a healthy fan following. This weekend,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Deepika Padukone Recreates Famous Hand Wave Scene from Om Shanti Om on Dance Plus https://t.co/z1SEffPuzO https://t.co/7yHfQjEJyk 3 hours ago

ElfaWorld

Elfa World #DeepikaPadukone Recreates A Scene From Om Shanti Om On Dance+5! https://t.co/d8f9DEoTwL 22 hours ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Deepika Padukone recreates her entry scene from Om Shanti Om - Bangalore Mirror https://t.co/JFdbHleUXg https://t.co/BP3Rod8DSZ 4 days ago

iam_monikalang

Monika Lang RT @DelhiTimesTweet: .@deepikapadukone recreates her entry scene from #OmShantiOm on #danceplus5 #DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan https:/… 4 days ago

kavishjagad78

DeepikaNavy 🥀 RT @PeepingMoon: #DeepikaPadukone obliges a fan's request, goes down the memory lane by recreating her iconic entry scene from #OmShantiOm… 4 days ago

kavishjagad78

DeepikaNavy 🥀 RT @pinkvilla: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone recreates her entry scene from Om Shanti Om for a fan & it is all things cute - https://t.co/fmUC… 4 days ago

tellymasalalive

Telly Masala Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone recreates her entry scene from Om Shanti Om for a fan & it is all things cute -… https://t.co/Dqsgh7ZeIg 4 days ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #DeepikaPadukone obliges a fan's request, goes down the memory lane by recreating her iconic entry scene from… https://t.co/JgbjEdMFeS 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.