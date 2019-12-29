Global  

‘Good Newwz’ box-office collection Day 2

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
‘Good Newwz’ box-office collection Day 2: The Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer sees a growth on its second day, mints approximately Rs. 21-22 crore
News video: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day 00:59

 ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing Christmas Day ever with $49.3 million in 2015. The latest 'Star Wars' film surpassed 'Star Wars: The Last...

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Latest Star Wars film snags second biggest Christmas day box office figures [Video]Latest Star Wars film snags second biggest Christmas day box office figures

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has scored the second biggest Christmas Day box office haul ever.

Dabangg 3: Day 9 collection touches Rs 120 crore

Salman Khan starrer ‘Dabangg 3’ hit the screens on December 20 and opened with a decent start of Rs 22.50 crore. However the film is facing some competition...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood LifeMid-Day

Good Newwz box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer earns Rs. 39.34 crore

In a 3.5 star review of Good Newwz, our critic mentioned, "The highlight of the film is in the writing. Jyoti Kapoor, Raj Mehta and Rishabh Sharma have done a...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

BAALA_aman

AmanSingh_Akshay RT @BlogDrive: #GoodNewwz is spitting fire today at the Box Office and is running to packed houses at most of the places while a lot of Hou… 2 minutes ago

MANISHK90336236

मनीष कुमार झा RT @DMmovies: #GoodNewwz Box Office collection day 2: #AkshayKumar, #KareenaKapoor film emerges winner in multiplexes, mints Rs 39.34 cr R… 7 minutes ago

XappieTollywood

Xappie® RT @XappieBollywood: #GoodNewwz Box Office Collection Day 2 #AkshayKumar #KareenaKapoor #KiaraAdvani #DilijitDosanjh https://t.co/yEgJbT5… 8 minutes ago

DeewanaAkkiKa

Akki Ka Deewana~SK RT @ZeeBusiness: Wow! #GoodNewwz becomes #AkshayKumar's biggest box office collection opener in international markets https://t.co/KcoOWkJ… 8 minutes ago

Aanchal_Sengar

Aanchal RT @addatoday: #GoodNewwz Sunday (3rd Day) Box Office Opening Update for Morning Shows. It's a Big Start! @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @… 10 minutes ago

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Good Newwz 1st Day Collection Official Box Office Akshay, Kiara, Kareena, Diljit https://t.co/PZ7lsSvh0D 14 minutes ago

XappieBollywood

Xappie Bollywood #GoodNewwz Box Office Collection Day 2 #AkshayKumar #KareenaKapoor #KiaraAdvani #DilijitDosanjh https://t.co/yEgJbT5weG 15 minutes ago

SAkshAY318

SAkshAY RT @ieEntertainment: .@akshaykumar and #KareenaKapoorKhan starrer continues to do well at the box office. #GoodNewwz https://t.co/6IrlDop3… 19 minutes ago

