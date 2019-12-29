Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 51 minutes ago )

New York rapper Casanova 2x is feeling like a champion right now. The hip-hop entertainer has celebrated his pal Gervonta Davis coming up victorious last night in a 12-round title fight victory. Casa lit up Instagram Sunday to geek out over Davis putting in some serious in-ring work. After mounted anticipation, Davis hit the ring […]



The post Casanova 2x Flexes After Gervonta Davis’ Title Fight Victory: “They Ain’t Never Gonna Get This Belt Back” appeared first on . New York rapper Casanova 2x is feeling like a champion right now. The hip-hop entertainer has celebrated his pal Gervonta Davis coming up victorious last night in a 12-round title fight victory. Casa lit up Instagram Sunday to geek out over Davis putting in some serious in-ring work. After mounted anticipation, Davis hit the ring […]The post Casanova 2x Flexes After Gervonta Davis’ Title Fight Victory: “They Ain’t Never Gonna Get This Belt Back” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

