Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke AwardNew Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
News video: Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award 02:22

