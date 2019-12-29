Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. 👓 View full article

