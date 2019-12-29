Global  

Tom Cruise Attends Lady Gaga's 'Enigma' Las Vegas Residency

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Tom Cruise is one of Lady Gaga‘s Little Monsters! The 57-year-old Mission: Impossible actor was spotted in the VIP section at Gaga‘s latest Enigma show on Saturday night (December 28) in Las Vegas. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Cruise Fans noticed the star standing in a suit at the concert. Gaga is [...]
News video: Shania Twain moves into a farm for latest Las Vegas residency

Shania Twain moves into a farm for latest Las Vegas residency 00:52

 Shania Twain is enjoying farm life during her latest Las Vegas residency after giving up the luxury of a penthouse suite.

Lady Gaga Hints at Las Vegas Residency Extension

Lady Gaga is hinting that her Las Vegas Strip residency may extend to one more year. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Gaga told an...
Billboard.com

See How Shania Twain's Epic Las Vegas Residency Come Together: Exclusive

Shania Twain kicked off her second Las Vegas residency earlier this month, bringing a brand new show to the Strip featuring all the hits and leopard...
Billboard.com

