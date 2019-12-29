Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Charlize Theron Can't Wait for New Bachelor Season With Peter Weber

E! Online Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Like 30 contestants and millions of viewers, Charlize Theron is eagerly waiting for "Pilot Pete" to rock her world. The Oscar-winning Bombshell actress posted on her Instagram...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Harrison on 'The Bachelor' Peter Weber's Season to Deliver 'Wild, Turbulent Ending' | THR News [Video]Chris Harrison on 'The Bachelor' Peter Weber's Season to Deliver 'Wild, Turbulent Ending' | THR News

"You won’t predict how this comes to a conclusion," promises the host of the ABC franchise.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:43Published

Peter Weber Teases ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 [Video]Peter Weber Teases ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24

After falling in love and then getting his heart broken by “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown, pilot Peter Weber is boarding the flight for love as “The Bachelor”’s leading man for season 24...

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Bachelor's Peter Weber Has the Best Response to Charlize Theron's "Turbulence" Post

Things are getting steamy on The Bachelor and the new season hasn't even started yet. On Monday night, The Bachelor Season 24 star Peter Weber responded to...
E! Online Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust Jared

Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' Season Has a 'Wild, Turbulent Ending'

Bachelor host Chris Harrison is teasing the ending to Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, and it’s apparently one wild season with a “turbulent...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Charlize Theron Can't Wait for New Bachelor Season With Peter Weber https://t.co/bhC8DpKynL 1 day ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Charlize Theron Can't Wait for New "Bachelor" Season https://t.co/sDT43lZqIE 4 days ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News @CharlizeAfrica Can't Wait for New "Bachelor" Season | Daily Pop News https://t.co/aeOAY2JA01 6 days ago

DrStubblefield

Dr. Scott B. Stubblefield, JD Watch "Charlize Theron Can't Wait for New "Bachelor" Season | Daily Pop | E! News" on YouTube https://t.co/FsqaoazpYw 6 days ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Charlize Theron Can’t Wait for New “Bachelor” Season | Daily Pop | E! News https://t.co/SCSx7gJ8hP https://t.co/mAYm3Cj8s1 6 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Bachelor Charlize Theron Can’t Wait for the Next Season of ‘The Bachelor’ With Peter Weber! https://t.co/KcsieP… 6 days ago

GaylaBrann

GaylaBrann MSN_Entertain: Charlize Theron Can't Wait for New 'Bachelor' Season https://t.co/DyR2DkxKVj 6 days ago

MSN_Entertain

MSN Entertainment Charlize Theron Can't Wait for New 'Bachelor' Season https://t.co/aSAeVUmNTB 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.