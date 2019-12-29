Global  

Zac Efron contracts serious illness while filming series 'Killing Zac Efron,' report says

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Actor Zac Efron contracted a serious medical illness while filming a show titled "Killing Zac Efron" in Papua New Guinea just before Christmas, according to a report.
