Kelly Fraser, Inuit-Canadian singer, dead at 26

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Kelly Fraser, a Canadian pop artist who gained attention for an Inuit-language cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” part of her advocacy efforts for her indigenous culture, has died. Fraser was 26.
