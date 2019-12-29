Global  

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins Billy and Joe Smith Dead at 32 After Apparent Joint Suicide

E! Online Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Twin brothers Billy Smith and Joe Smith, stars of the British TLC reality show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, were found dead on Saturday in England. They were 32. The causes of their deaths...
'My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding' Twin Brother Stars Found Dead in Apparent Joint Suicide

Twin brothers who starred in TLC's "My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding" are dead after an apparent joint suicide. The 32-year-old siblings, Bill and Joe Smith, were found...
TMZ.com

👉 'My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding' Twin Brother Stars Found Dead in Apparent Joint Suicide - TMZ via Hvper.com


tweetintin54

christina luy 黄绮珍 RT @enews: My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins Billy and Joe Smith Dead at 32 After Apparent Joint Suicide https://t.co/O3QawL2BUp 10 minutes ago

NatasshiaRHall

Natasshia My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twin Brothers Dead at 32 After Apparent Joint Suicide https://t.co/yexsjNFWA8 13 minutes ago

GoCelebrityUS

US Celebrity Gossips Billy and Joe Smith, My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins, Dead of Apparent Suicide https://t.co/azRrIYOAmV 24 minutes ago

JustPutUonBlast

IJustPutYouOnBlast Billy and Joe Smith, My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins, Dead of Apparent Suicide https://t.co/vqVq3hY6NI 29 minutes ago

NZStuffEnt

Stuff Entertainment My big fat gypsy wedding twins Billy and Joe Smith dead at 32 after apparent joint suicide https://t.co/6h3JdGYD2t 1 hour ago

TheDailyUsNews

TheDailyUSNews.com Deaths of two men found in Kent lane ‘not suspicious’ - https://t.co/31FMnzQ3pa - Media reports widely name the men… https://t.co/UJUmJrge4G 1 hour ago

Hollywood_Craze

Hollywood Craze Billy and Joe Smith, My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins, Dead of Apparent Suicide https://t.co/EK7mCdfIjP https://t.co/101VBEwNS7 1 hour ago

celebnewsnetwrk

Celebrity News Billy and Joe Smith, My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins, Dead of Apparent Suicide https://t.co/gPpGBUa1mH https://t.co/lQrwuLMkCd 1 hour ago

