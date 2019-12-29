Global  

Anna Paquin says she's ‘incredibly happy’ with seven-word role in ‘The Irishman’

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Oscar winner Anna Paquin may only speak seven words in “The Irishman,” Martin Scor­sese’s new epic, but she’s not complaining — even though her furious fans on Twitter are.
The Irishman on Netflix - Groundbreaking Visual Effects [Video]The Irishman on Netflix - Groundbreaking Visual Effects

Check out the official "Groundbreaking Visual Effects" featurette for the Netflix movie The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel and Ray..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 13:01Published

Anna Paquin Praises 'The Irishman' Cast and Scorsese, Calls Experience 'Wonderful and Magical' | Women in Entertainment 2019 [Video]Anna Paquin Praises 'The Irishman' Cast and Scorsese, Calls Experience "Wonderful and Magical" | Women in Entertainment 2019

Anna Paquin Praises 'The Irishman' Cast and Scorsese, Calls Experience "Wonderful and Magical" | Women in Entertainment 2019

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:04Published


Anna Paquin Defends Her Nearly Silent Role in 'The Irishman'

Anna Paquin is defending her small role in the new Netflix movie The Irishman, in which her character only says six words throughout the entire three-and-a-half...
Just Jared

Anna Paquin 'incredibly happy' with her tiny role in 'The Irishman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): Actor Anna Paquin said that she is 'incredibly happy' with her seven-word role in Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman.'
Sify

