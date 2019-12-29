Alex Shibutani Returns To LA After Spending First Christmas Apart From Sister Maia

Alex Shibutani wears a Ralph’s Coffee hat while catching his ride at LAX on Friday (December 27) in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old Olympic ice skater is returning from spending Christmas with his grandmother. A couple days before, Alex‘s sister Maia shared that this was the first time the Shib Sibs haven’t been together on Christmas. [...]

