Alex Shibutani Returns To LA After Spending First Christmas Apart From Sister Maia

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Alex Shibutani wears a Ralph’s Coffee hat while catching his ride at LAX on Friday (December 27) in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old Olympic ice skater is returning from spending Christmas with his grandmother. A couple days before, Alex‘s sister Maia shared that this was the first time the Shib Sibs haven’t been together on Christmas. [...]
Maia Shibutani Shares Touching Message Following Kidney Surgery

Maia Shibutani is continuing her recovery after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her kidney. The 25-year-old Olympian took to her Instagram to...
Just Jared Jr


