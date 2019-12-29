Andrew Cuomo Calls Hanukkah Stabbing ‘Domestic Terrorism’: ‘This Is an American Cancer’
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () New York governor *Andrew Cuomo* condemned anti-Semitism as an "epidemic of hate" as he spoke about the Saturday night stabbing attack on five people at a Hanukkah gathering at a rabbi's home.
