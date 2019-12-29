Global  

Andrew Cuomo Calls Hanukkah Stabbing ‘Domestic Terrorism’: ‘This Is an American Cancer’

Mediaite Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
New York governor *Andrew Cuomo* condemned anti-Semitism as an "epidemic of hate" as he spoke about the Saturday night stabbing attack on five people at a Hanukkah gathering at a rabbi's home.
News video: Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor

Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor 01:03

 New York governor Andrew Cuomo says a stabbing in a rabbi's home that wounded five people was evidence of a 'cancer in the body politic'. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month....

NY Governor Cuomo Calls Hanukkah Celebration Stabbing 'Domestic Terrorism'

Andrew Cuomo held a press conference Sunday.

New York Governor calls Hanukkah celebration stabbing 'act of domestic terrorism'

New York [USA], Dec 29 (ANI): New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday called the stabbing incident at a rabbi's home in a New York suburb an act of "domestic...
Sify

New York attack: Man arrested after five people stabbed at Rabbi's house during Hanukkah celebration

A suspect has been arrested after five people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's New York home during a Hanukkah celebration, an attack Governor Andrew Cuomo has...
Independent Also reported by •FOXNews.com

