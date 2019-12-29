Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rudy Giuliani Also Reportedly Involved in ‘Shadow Diplomatic Effort’ to Oust Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro

Mediaite Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani was reportedly involved in “shadow” diplomacy in Venezuela as well, personally attempting to convince Nicolás Maduro to leave office. The Washington Post reported that Giuliani was involved in a “shadow diplomatic effort” to get Maduro out of power “and reopen resource-rich Venezuela to business.” The effort apparently ran in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, lets one withdraw [Video]Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, lets one withdraw

A lawyer for Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who has been charged with campaign finance violations, has requested to be withdrawn as counsel..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:47Published

Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone [Video]Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone

In a new interview, Rudy Giuliani admitted working to oust Marie Yovanovitch so she wouldn’t impede investigations of Joe and Hunter Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani: 'I’m more of a Jew than (George) Soros is.'

Rudy Giuliani: 'I’m more of a Jew than (George) Soros is.'WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed that he is “more of a Jew” than George Soros, a Jewish billionaire and...
WorldNews

Giuliani Called Out for Facebook Page IDing Him as Ex-Attorney General: ‘Job He Definitely Did Not Have’

Rudy Giuliani today shared a link to his Facebook page as he teased “more to come on my investigation, soon!” Connect with me on my Facebook Page. More to...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.