Rudy Giuliani Also Reportedly Involved in ‘Shadow Diplomatic Effort’ to Oust Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani was reportedly involved in “shadow” diplomacy in Venezuela as well, personally attempting to convince Nicolás Maduro to leave office. The Washington Post reported that Giuliani was involved in a “shadow diplomatic effort” to get Maduro out of power “and reopen resource-rich Venezuela to business.” The effort apparently ran in […]