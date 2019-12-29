Global  

Pete Buttigieg Blasts Joe Biden’s Iraq War Vote as ‘The Worst Foreign Policy Decision’ of ‘My Lifetime’

Mediaite Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg went after former Vice President Joe Biden in an interview with Iowa television, harshly criticizing Biden’s vote in favor of the Iraq War. “I certainly respect the vice president but this is an example of why years in Washington is not always the same thing as judgment,” Buttigieg told […]
News video: Joe Biden Clarifies Comments About Potential Impeachment Trial Subpoena

Joe Biden Clarifies Comments About Potential Impeachment Trial Subpoena 00:48

 The presidential hopeful now says he will comply if he's subpoenaed.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony [Video]Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be “no legal basis” for Republicans to subpoena his testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published

Joe Biden Polls Low Amongst Latino Voters [Video]Joe Biden Polls Low Amongst Latino Voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden is struggling with Latino voters. This stat comes from a recent Insider polling, reports Business Insider. Satisfaction with Biden among Latino voters likely to vote in..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘The Worst Foreign Policy Decision Made By the U.S. in My Lifetime.’ Pete Buttigieg Assails Joe Biden’s Iraq War Vote


TIME

Buttigieg critiques Biden’s ‘judgment’ on Iraq War vote

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Sunday called former Vice President Joe Biden’s vote to authorize the Iraq War...
Seattle Times

