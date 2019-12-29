Global  

Lucy Hale Is Preparing For The Coolest Moment of Her Life

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Lucy Hale is getting ready to ring in the New Year! The 30-year-old Katy Keene actress will be co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside Ryan Seacrest in Times Square. Lucy and Ryan are starting their prep and rehearsals for the big night. “Thank you @ryanseacrest, everyone at @dcp , @rockineve and @abcnetwork for [...]
