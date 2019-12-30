Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why critics are wrong to hate on 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

SFGate Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Walking out of an early screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker I wrote on a comment card “10/10!”

Based on early critical consensus, no one else felt the same way. Still, I feel like the avalanche of criticism is misguided and I’m willing to die on the hill that this is a damn good movie.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day 00:59

 ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing Christmas Day ever with $49.3 million in 2015. The latest 'Star Wars' film surpassed 'Star Wars: The Last...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week [Video]Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

All our burning questions after 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

The Skywalker saga may have ended, but the latest Star Wars film has raised more questions than it actually answered.  We enjoyed The Rise of Skywalker, but...
Mashable

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker more than sidelined Kelly Marie Tran’s character

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker more than sidelined Kelly Marie Tran’s characterStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams once praised The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson for introducing Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico to the Star...
The Verge Also reported by •MashableJust JaredSifyWebProNewsJapan Today

Tweets about this

CodeJared

CodeJared I've seen every Star Wars movie and I'd rate it my 3rd favorite. I think critics were wrong with this one. Give it… https://t.co/ZEa4NArzV4 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.