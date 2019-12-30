Why critics are wrong to hate on 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Walking out of an early screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker I wrote on a comment card “10/10!”



Based on early critical consensus, no one else felt the same way. Still, I feel like the avalanche of criticism is misguided and I’m willing to die on the hill that this is a damn good movie. 👓 View full article

