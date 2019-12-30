Narizona Robbins RT @villaphoria: cara delevingne and ashley benson carrying a***swing into their home is honestly one of the top 10 moments of 2019 https… 12 minutes ago Norbert Müller Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne Get Cozy at Disneyland!: Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are enjoying a day at Di… https://t.co/ODWkAkMULV 17 minutes ago Khalil Dryer RT @JustJared: Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne enjoy a day at Disneyland with Cara's family! https://t.co/kU35FChHjy 18 minutes ago Just Jared Jr. Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne couple up for a day out at Disneyland! https://t.co/GHm4wBuKUp 19 minutes ago Ale. RT @US_CARA: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson via Chloe Delevingne's Instagram. https://t.co/sejDUAVT02 31 minutes ago JustJared.com Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne enjoy a day at Disneyland with Cara's family! https://t.co/kU35FChHjy 37 minutes ago Maggie cara delevingne and ashley benson are the hottest couple ive ever seen omg 55 minutes ago ®️eni RT @zwanheda: The biggest plot twist of this decade is Cara Delevingne dating Ashley Benson. https://t.co/e0sHrKDYC1 1 hour ago