Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne Get Cozy at Disneyland!

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 41 minutes ago )

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are enjoying a day at Disneyland! Cara‘s older sister Chloe Delevingne took to Instagram on Saturday (December 28) to share a whole bunch of photos of the Delevingne family at Disney. “@disneyland you were epic! What amazing memories made for my babies!!” Chloe wrote. “Ideally I would have stayed a [...] 👓 View full article