Zac Efron Breaks Silence After Getting 'Sick' in Papua New Guinea

Monday, 30 December 2019
Zac Efron is letting fans know he is doing ok after his recent health scare. The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday (December 39) to provide an update after it was reported that he was contracted a life-threatening infection in Papua New Guinea. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron “Very thankful [...]
News video: How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron

How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron 00:36

 Disney singer turned movie star Zac Efron reportedly contracted a life-threatening illness while filming in Papua New Guinea before Christmas. Business Insider reports Efron was in stable condition and was given permission to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve. Australian media reported Sunday that...

Efron: ‘I bounced back’ from illness in Papua New Guinea

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zac Efron said he has has “bounced back” after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea. On his Twitter and Instagram...
Seattle Times

Zac Efron Breaks His Silence After Reportedly Being Rushed to an Australian Hospital

Zac Efron has a message for his fans. News recently broke that the 32-year-old actor was rushed to a hospital in Australia after suffering a medical emergency...
E! Online


gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @justjaredjr: Zac Efron is thanking fans for their well wishes after getting "sick" in Papua New Guinea: https://t.co/ksGzhrnSkK 9 minutes ago

StarsTVMag

Stars TVMag People>Stars - Zac Efron Breaks His Silence After Reportedly Being- https://t.co/XUKdW9kJmX #people https://t.co/wbxgGe8VJS 16 minutes ago

petrichorxcx

𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 ☔️ RT @eonlineasia: #ZacEfron has a message for his fans. https://t.co/fEFCoa24RC 30 minutes ago

eonlineasia

E! Online Asia #ZacEfron has a message for his fans. https://t.co/fEFCoa24RC 46 minutes ago

auslander91

Lucifer's Angel RT @enews: Zac Efron Breaks His Silence After Reportedly Being Rushed to an Australian Hospital https://t.co/AtN2qV8O1f 53 minutes ago

shareatonne

Shareatonne Zac Efron Breaks His Silence After Reportedly Being Rushed to an Australian Hospital https://t.co/8JIgEhW4Uz 2 hours ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Zac Efron Breaks His Silence After Reportedly Being in the Hospital https://t.co/KDUyEPBYh5 https://t.co/PtwMqlBhZ6 2 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Zac Efron Breaks Silence After Getting 'Sick' in Papua New Guinea https://t.co/3MwPLcIvV0 via @JustJaredJr 2 hours ago

