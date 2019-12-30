Hailee Steinfeld Teases Possible New Music Out New Year's Day
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Hailee Steinfeld posted a cryptic message on Sunday (December 29)! The 23-year-old Dickinson actress and singer shared a photo with just a simple caption, “1/1″. Hailee also updated her account photos to feature the same pic, which is getting fans abuzz that she’s dropping a new song at the very start of the new year. [...]
If you're looking for a "cool" way to kick off the New Year, head down to the lakefront for a one-of-a-kind festival! Joining us with all the details on the 33rd Annual Cool Fool Kite Festival and Ice Carvings is Scott Fisher from Gift of Wings and ice carver Mike Lechtenberg. The Cool Fool Kite...