Suhana, Ananya & others have fun in Alibaug

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Shah Rukh Khan’s children Suhana Khan and AbRam were recently papped at Mumbai’s Gateway of India with mother Gauri Khan. The trio headed to Alibaug to celebrate the New Year there. Before them, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress Ananya Panday too left for Alibaug for the celebrations and she even shared pictures on her Instagram.
