Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Good Newwz witnesses a good Sunday at BO

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film 'Good Newwz' is rocking the headlines ever since the makers announced the film. The film has finally hit the theatres last Friday and garnered some good numbers at the Box office. As per a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the film had a good collection on its first Sunday. The report revealed that the number as gone up around 20% on Sunday. It minted 25-26 crore nett yesterday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Tinsel town arrives to attend screening of Good Newwz in Mumbai

Tinsel town arrives to attend screening of Good Newwz in Mumbai 01:39

 Tinsel town arrives to attend screening of Good Newwz in Mumbai

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alex Trebek Has Planned Out His Final 'Jeopardy' Episode [Video]Alex Trebek Has Planned Out His Final 'Jeopardy' Episode

Alex Trebek Has Planned Out His Final 'Jeopardy' Episode. The 79-year-old has hosted 'Jeopardy' since 1984, but the date of his final show remains unknown. In a new interview, Trebek admitted that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

MG ZS EV - Crash & Safety Tests 2019 [Video]MG ZS EV - Crash & Safety Tests 2019

The passenger compartment of the ZS EV remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated good protection of theknees and femurs of both the driver and passenger. MG showed that a..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Good Newwz fails to surpass Akki's BO records

Akshay Kumar is back and looks adamant to end 2019 with a bang as his latest release 'Good Newwz' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit...
IndiaTimes

Good Newwz BEATS Udta Punjab to become Diljit Dosanjh's biggest opener of all time

With Good Newwz, Diljit Dosanjh gets his biggest Bollywood opener of all time. His B-town debut movie, Udta Punjab, had made Rs 10.05 crore on day 1. However,...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimesSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

koki5_3

Åřωȁ ....❤️ RT @ZoomTV: #GoodNewwz witnesses a tremendous shoot in numbers on January 1 - see latest box office update https://t.co/FZq1r3GTuj 1 day ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV #GoodNewwz witnesses a tremendous shoot in numbers on January 1 - see latest box office update https://t.co/FZq1r3GTuj 1 day ago

D9panshuBh1tia

Dipanshu RT @BOCIndia: 5th Day #BoxOffice Collection: #GoodNewwz witnesses a Solid Boost on #NewYearEve. #BOCIndia https://t.co/RPcD4ZClN6 3 days ago

BOCIndia

Box Office Collection 5th Day #BoxOffice Collection: #GoodNewwz witnesses a Solid Boost on #NewYearEve. #BOCIndia https://t.co/RPcD4ZClN6 3 days ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: .@akshaykumar and #KareenaKapoorKhan's #GoodNewwz stays steady at the theatres on Monday via @etimes https://t.co/kUO… 3 days ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India ‘Good Newwz’ box-office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comedy flick witnesses a – Times o… https://t.co/okrcRe8yw7 3 days ago

mahisto8

mahima RT @BetaDroidIndia: ‘Good Newwz’ box-office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comedy flick witnesses a – Times of In… 3 days ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India ‘Good Newwz’ box-office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comedy flick witnesses a – Times o… https://t.co/a63KiL6ly0 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.