Good Newwz witnesses a good Sunday at BO

Monday, 30 December 2019 () Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film 'Good Newwz' is rocking the headlines ever since the makers announced the film. The film has finally hit the theatres last Friday and garnered some good numbers at the Box office. As per a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the film had a good collection on its first Sunday. The report revealed that the number as gone up around 20% on Sunday. It minted 25-26 crore nett yesterday.
With Good Newwz, Diljit Dosanjh gets his biggest Bollywood opener of all time. His B-town debut movie, Udta Punjab, had made Rs 10.05 crore on day 1. However,... Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA •IndiaTimes •Sify
