'Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Posts the 'Cats' Movie's Best Review Yet

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Iain Armitage is giving Cats a rave review! After seeing the new movie, the 11-year-old Young Sheldon star took to his Facebook account on Sunday (December 29) to post a review praising the movie. “Finally got to see Cats the Movie!! Especially enjoyed Dame Judy Dench as Old Deuteronomy and Sir Ian McKellen as Gus. [...] 👓 View full article

